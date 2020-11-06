SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

