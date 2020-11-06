Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Rowe lifted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.14 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.