Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Sells $371,295.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

