(SDXAY)’s (SDXAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of (SDXAY) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. (SDXAY) has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

