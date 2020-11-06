Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cardlytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

