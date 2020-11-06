Scotiabank Raises Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock opened at C$100.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.00. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

