Scotiabank Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $21.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACDVF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Air Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.