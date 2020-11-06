Scotiabank Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRBZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.60.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

