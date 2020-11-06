Scot Cohen Buys 20,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Chairman Scot Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,323,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

WRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 304.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 112.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 266.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.