Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

