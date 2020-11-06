Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

