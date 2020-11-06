Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 348,747 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 348,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $18,727,713.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

