Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $5,368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Schrödinger by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.