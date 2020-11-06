Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,168 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

