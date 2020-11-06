Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €38.32 ($45.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.