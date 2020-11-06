Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.