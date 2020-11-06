Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $3.88 on Monday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

