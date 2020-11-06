SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIL. Wedbush raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at $56,225,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

