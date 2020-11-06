Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) vs. Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) Head to Head Contrast

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Sirius International Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 10.17% 11.49% 4.57% Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Insurance Group and Sirius International Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Sirius International Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.22 $99.60 million N/A N/A Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.75 -$47.30 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

