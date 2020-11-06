Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

