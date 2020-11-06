Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 991 ($12.95).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 972.71 ($12.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 950.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,146.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -35.44%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

