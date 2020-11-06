Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price to $169.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.66 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

