Royal Bank of Canada Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to $50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $43.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

APYRF opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

