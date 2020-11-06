Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €15.74 ($18.52) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.60.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

