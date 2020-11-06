Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $185.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

