Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of RCKXF stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.
About Rocky Mountain Dealerships
