Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RCKXF stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.