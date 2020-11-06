Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$6.95 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 million and a PE ratio of 68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

