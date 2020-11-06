Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,249. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $250.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $255.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

