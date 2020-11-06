RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

