Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Buys $24,990.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

