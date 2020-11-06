ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $212.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ResMed by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in ResMed by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in ResMed by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

