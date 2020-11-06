ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $292,740.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajwant Sodhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $259,260.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $212.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $215.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

