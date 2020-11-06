Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 46,265.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,069.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,595 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.