Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

COG opened at $16.45 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

