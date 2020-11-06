Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 92.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

