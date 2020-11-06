Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

