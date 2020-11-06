Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $10,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

