Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $10,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.