Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.45. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 117,986,737 shares.

Specifically, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

