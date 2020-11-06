RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.41. RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.