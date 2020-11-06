RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.41. RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.
Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.
RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUT)
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.