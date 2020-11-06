Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

RDFN stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Redfin by 39.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

