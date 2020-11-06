Realty Income Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

