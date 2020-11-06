RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of RDS-A from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of RDS-A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised RDS-A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

