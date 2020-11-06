Raymond James Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$43.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$43.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

