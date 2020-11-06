Raymond James Analysts Give StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) a C$3.85 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.85 price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.85.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 33,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$100,002.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,002.03. In the last three months, insiders have bought 172,356 shares of company stock worth $513,399.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.