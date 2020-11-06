Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

