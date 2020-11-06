Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.30

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 10489286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.