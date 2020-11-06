Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Sells $19,811.04 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,216 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $19,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

