Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) vs. American Realty Investors (NASDAQ:ARL) Critical Analysis

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q&K International Group and American Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $172.61 million 0.97 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.45 American Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.01 -$15.96 million N/A N/A

American Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q&K International Group and American Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 87.1% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors -13.30% -3.12% -1.13%

Summary

Q&K International Group beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc. acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 7 commercial properties comprising 5 office buildings and 2 retail properties; 9 residential apartment communities consisting of 1,489 units; and 49 residential apartment communities totaling 9,192 units. The company also owns or controls 2,346 acres of improved and unimproved land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

