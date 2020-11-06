Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered by Analyst

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DOOR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masonite International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

