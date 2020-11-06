Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

